Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

SFL has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Unit from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised HENKEL AG & CO/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ship Finance International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:SFL traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.16. 401,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,739. Ship Finance International has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Ship Finance International had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $116.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ship Finance International will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Ship Finance International’s dividend payout ratio is 135.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFL. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Ship Finance International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Ship Finance International in the second quarter worth $41,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in Ship Finance International by 416.7% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 6,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Ship Finance International by 63.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Ship Finance International in the first quarter worth $146,000. 28.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ship Finance International

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

