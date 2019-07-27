Short Interest in Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) Increases By 33.8%

Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,200 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the June 15th total of 130,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.36. 504,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,872. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.45. Avinger has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 276.71% and a negative net margin of 291.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Avinger will post -4 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avinger stock. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 103,043 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Spark Investment Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Avinger as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

