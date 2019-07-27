Short Interest in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Increases By 33.8%

Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,381,100 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the June 15th total of 2,526,600 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

BERY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Shares of BERY traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.48. 1,495,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,368. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.31. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $40.50 and a 52-week high of $59.16.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,834,000 after acquiring an additional 72,317 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,072,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,981,000 after acquiring an additional 324,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

