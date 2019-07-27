Short Interest in Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:BCRH) Decreases By 76.2%

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:BCRH) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 76.2% from the June 15th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of BCRH stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $7.75. 215,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Blue Capital Reinsurance has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $11.50.

Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter. Blue Capital Reinsurance had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 80.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Blue Capital Reinsurance will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. Blue Capital Reinsurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 221,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 283,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 151,830 shares during the last quarter. 39.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Company Profile

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

