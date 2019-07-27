Short Interest in Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) Grows By 63.9%

Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,100 shares, an increase of 63.9% from the June 15th total of 189,200 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 94,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

BY stock opened at $18.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.91. Byline Bancorp has a one year low of $15.39 and a one year high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.85 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director Robert R. Yohanan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $201,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brogan Ptacin sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $109,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $94,969 and sold 16,799 shares valued at $335,170. 39.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after buying an additional 16,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 24,618 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 6,390.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

