Short Interest in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Expands By 13.9%

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,778,800 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the June 15th total of 9,464,800 shares. Currently, 17.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 964,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.2 days.

Shares of CARG traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,193. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.47. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $57.25. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Research analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 188,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $7,275,615.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total transaction of $4,682,151.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,057,527 shares of company stock valued at $113,524,340. 34.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in CarGurus by 0.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,915,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,286,000 after acquiring an additional 79,685 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in CarGurus by 4.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,494,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,238,000 after acquiring an additional 295,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CarGurus by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,795,000 after purchasing an additional 98,854 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in CarGurus by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 723,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,414,000 after purchasing an additional 48,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in CarGurus by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 661,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,299,000 after purchasing an additional 345,250 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

