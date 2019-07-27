Short Interest in CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) Expands By 15.3%

CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,148,500 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the June 15th total of 10,538,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

NYSE CBS traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,502,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,410. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.60. CBS has a 1-year low of $41.38 and a 1-year high of $59.56.

Get CBS alerts:

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The media conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. CBS had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 66.79%. CBS’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CBS will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. CBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

CBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of CBS to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of UDR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of CBS from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CBS by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,278,156 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $250,871,000 after buying an additional 37,453 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of CBS by 1.4% in the first quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,776,288 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $179,487,000 after buying an additional 52,050 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of CBS by 26.9% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 3,672,642 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $174,561,000 after buying an additional 779,563 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBS by 1.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,350,869 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $159,267,000 after buying an additional 49,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of CBS by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,242,918 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $85,781,000 after buying an additional 472,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

CBS Company Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for CBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.