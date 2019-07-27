Short Interest in Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) Expands By 34.8%

Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 783,200 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the June 15th total of 580,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ CLAR traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $14.17. 69,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,590. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Clarus has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.06. The firm has a market cap of $418.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Clarus had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $61.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clarus will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie set a $79.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,149,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 27,619 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 578,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 17,308 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarus in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,351,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 266,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 80,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

