Short Interest in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Rises By 18.1%

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,300 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the June 15th total of 152,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,262 shares of Franklin Covey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $133,869.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,960.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 33.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 881,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,963,000 after acquiring an additional 35,773 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,697,000 after purchasing an additional 18,186 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 81,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FC traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.77. The stock had a trading volume of 35,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,505. The company has a market cap of $503.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.71 and a beta of 0.85. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.33.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $56.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.95 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

FC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley set a $71.00 price target on shares of Brunswick and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

