Short Interest in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Rises By 12.3%

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 803,400 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the June 15th total of 715,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 441,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently commented on HI. ValuEngine raised Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Buckingham Research began coverage on Hillenbrand in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson set a $209.00 price target on WD-40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the first quarter worth $41,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 175.6% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HI traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.63. The company had a trading volume of 598,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,529. Hillenbrand has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $53.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.82.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $464.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.60 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.57%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

