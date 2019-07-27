Short Interest in HV Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HVBC) Decreases By 35.4%

HV Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HVBC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the June 15th total of 4,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

NASDAQ:HVBC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.45. 574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 million, a PE ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. HV Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75.

HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.98 million during the quarter. HV Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 4.96%.

About HV Bancorp

HV Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include NOW, money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

