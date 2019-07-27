Short Interest in Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) Decreases By 30.4%

Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the June 15th total of 6,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Innodata stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.33. The company had a trading volume of 32,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,479. Innodata has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.03.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.69 million during the quarter. Innodata had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc operates as a digital services and solution company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility PR Solutions (Agility). The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise to make unstructured information useable for various domains, including health, science, and law.

