Short Interest in International Speedway Corp (NASDAQ:ISCA) Decreases By 40.2%

International Speedway Corp (NASDAQ:ISCA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,600 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the June 15th total of 260,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 160,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of ISCA stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.40. 411,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,711. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.05. International Speedway has a 52 week low of $35.12 and a 52 week high of $45.62.

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.99 million. International Speedway had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Speedway will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Derek Muldowney sold 2,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $117,041.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,183.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in International Speedway by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in International Speedway by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Speedway by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in International Speedway by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in International Speedway by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ISCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

About International Speedway

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

