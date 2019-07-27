Short Interest in Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) Declines By 30.8%

Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the June 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ MTEX traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.00. 5,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,620. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.59. Mannatech has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.97 million for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 1.72%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mannatech stock. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mannatech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Mannatech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated provides wellness solutions. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a Website.

