Short Interest in Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) Decreases By 96.1%

Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 96.1% from the June 15th total of 117,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Middlefield Banc news, insider Thomas G. Caldwell bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.50 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 2,200 shares of company stock valued at $87,318 in the last ninety days. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 696.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Middlefield Banc by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Middlefield Banc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Middlefield Banc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Middlefield Banc during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Middlefield Banc has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.52. The stock has a market cap of $134.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.27.

A number of brokerages have commented on MBCN. ValuEngine cut Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $54.00 price objective on Middlefield Banc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

