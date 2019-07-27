Short Interest in MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF) Decreases By 38.1%

MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MSBF remained flat at $$15.85 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117. MSB Financial has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $85.07 million, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.41.

Get MSB Financial alerts:

MSB Financial (NASDAQ:MSBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter. MSB Financial had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.44%.

In related news, Director Lawrence B. Seidman sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $155,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MSB Financial stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,694 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.83% of MSB Financial worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 21.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSB Financial Company Profile

MSB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Millington Bank that provides various banking products and services in New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts; savings accounts, such as regular passbook, statement, money market, and club accounts, as well as six-level tiered savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and fixed or variable rate individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for MSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.