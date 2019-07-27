Short Interest in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Decreases By 49.6%

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,415,400 shares, a decrease of 49.6% from the June 15th total of 2,810,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 647,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.20. 918,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.85. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $51.00.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $311.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.25 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.34%. As a group, analysts predict that National Instruments will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other National Instruments news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $95,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 353,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,789,239.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.67 per share, for a total transaction of $88,562.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,317.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 24,027 shares of company stock worth $1,008,989 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 1,039.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 91,223 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 3.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 76,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 97.7% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NATI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lowered Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.60 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

