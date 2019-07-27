Short Interest in Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT) Declines By 23.9%

Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the June 15th total of 117,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Performant Financial stock. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

PFMT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Performant Financial has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $67.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 25.34% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $34.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Performant Financial will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

