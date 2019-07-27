Short Interest in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Decreases By 53.2%

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 53.2% from the June 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRT traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $7.95. 20,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,679. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $98.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.85.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $6.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 million. Research analysts anticipate that PermRock Royalty Trust will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.57%. PermRock Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

