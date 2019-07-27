Short Interest in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Decreases By 36.5%

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the June 15th total of 19,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 85,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 51.0% during the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. 44.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLPC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,739. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Preformed Line Products has a twelve month low of $45.12 and a twelve month high of $88.56.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $97.15 million for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 5.45%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

