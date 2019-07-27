Short Interest in SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) Declines By 28.9%

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,100 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the June 15th total of 133,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of PER stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.89. 153,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,866. SandRidge Permian Trust has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $99.23 million, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.75.

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter. SandRidge Permian Trust had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 83.50%.

SandRidge Permian Trust Company Profile

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. It has proved developed reserves of approximately 0.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

