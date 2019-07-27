Short Interest in Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) Grows By 30.7%

Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,210,000 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the June 15th total of 6,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 964,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days. Approximately 11.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDRL. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Seadrill by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 36,278 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seadrill during the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Seadrill by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 262,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 69,145 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Seadrill by 821.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 131,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 117,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Seadrill by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 13,535 shares during the period. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SDRL stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.18. 401,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,824. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Seadrill has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $26.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.92.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.31) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Seadrill

Seadrill Ltd. is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. Its primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs, jack-up rigs, tender rigs for operations in shallow, mid, deep, and ultra deep-water areas, and in benign and harsh environments.

