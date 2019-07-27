Short Interest in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Expands By 35.8%

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,842,700 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the June 15th total of 2,092,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 743,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

VCYT traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $29.11. The company had a trading volume of 582,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,938. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.95 and a beta of 1.02. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $31.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.32.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Bonnie H. Anderson sold 8,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $230,320.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 127,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,683,824.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Hall sold 115,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $2,904,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,130.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,000 shares of company stock worth $3,529,780. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Veracyte by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Veracyte by 65,322.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the second quarter worth about $340,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VCYT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

