Short Interest in ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Drops By 20.0%

ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,628,200 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 4,535,300 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 589,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ViaSat from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.99.

In related news, Director B Allen Lay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $90,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Leroy Dirks sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.87, for a total transaction of $1,515,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,536.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 442,028 shares of company stock worth $39,555,859. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViaSat during the second quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViaSat during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViaSat during the first quarter worth about $90,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ViaSat during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Swift Run Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViaSat during the first quarter worth about $212,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VSAT traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.71. The stock had a trading volume of 313,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,100. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.32. ViaSat has a twelve month low of $55.93 and a twelve month high of $97.31.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.29. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ViaSat will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

