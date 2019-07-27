Short Interest in Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) Increases By 36.6%

Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,100 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the June 15th total of 194,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VISL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.01. 2,092,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.52. Vislink Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.21 million for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.80% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%.

Vislink Technologies Company Profile

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and deployment of end-to-end live video communications solutions worldwide. The company designs, develops, and distributes TV news and broadcast microwave video systems under the IMT brand for broadcast, sports/entertainment/education, public safety, and defense markets, as well as provides engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services.

