Short Interest in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Increases By 28.6%

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,066,800 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the June 15th total of 3,940,400 shares. Approximately 34.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYNE. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1,190.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 25,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $11.31. 774,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,827. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.11. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $16.47.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZYNE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Shopify from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $32.00 price objective on Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $18.00 price objective on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

