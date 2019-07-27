Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $6,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPY. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 18,310.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,281,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,028,000 after buying an additional 5,253,141 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29,237.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,893,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,374,000 after buying an additional 4,877,062 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 200.7% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,051,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,749,000 after buying an additional 4,090,042 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,505,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,821,000 after buying an additional 1,072,813 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 484.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,098,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after buying an additional 910,812 shares during the period.

Shares of SPY stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $302.01. 44,925,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,977,297. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $295.01. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $233.76 and a 52-week high of $302.23.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

