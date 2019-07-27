SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Short Interest Update

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the June 15th total of 7,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SigmaTron International stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.82% of SigmaTron International worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGMA stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.95. 352,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,538. SigmaTron International has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $7.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.10.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include the production of printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

