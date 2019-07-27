Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.73-$0.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.77. Silgan also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.10-2.20 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Silgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut Ames National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HANNOVER RUECK/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.63.

Get Silgan alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $30.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Silgan has a 1-year low of $22.24 and a 1-year high of $31.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silgan will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Adam J. Greenlee sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 131,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,637.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Anthony P. Andreacchi sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $111,609.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 259,334 shares of company stock worth $7,772,706. Insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.