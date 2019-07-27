Sippican Capital Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Sippican Capital Advisors reduced its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,202 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.5% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Walt Disney by 14,778.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,195,820 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 52,838,274 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 37.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,901,641 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,764,098,000 after buying an additional 9,190,235 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,790,946 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,174,527,000 after buying an additional 5,639,712 shares in the last quarter. Cortland Advisers LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $118,918,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 10.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,855,844 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,205,324,000 after buying an additional 1,031,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $288,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 49,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $6,938,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,423 shares of company stock worth $22,284,125. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.65. 8,138,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,314,149. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.13. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $145.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $260.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Walt Disney had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 24.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $144.89.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

