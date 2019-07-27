Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $477.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.44 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 18.35% and a negative return on equity of 41.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.

Six Flags Entertainment stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,647,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,907. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $72.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SIX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Obseva in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.