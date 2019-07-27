Sky Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,023 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,625 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 47,560 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 13,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 7,637 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.08. 12,332,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,086,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.43 and a 12-month high of $61.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $32.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.17%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup set a $12.00 target price on shares of Avaya and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.87.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $350,312.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $78,444.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,788.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,832 shares of company stock worth $508,618. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

