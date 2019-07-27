Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) Insider Sells $48,840.00 in Stock

Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) insider Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $48,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 24th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $50,730.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $47,985.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $50,955.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $51,735.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $50,940.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $53,175.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $52,695.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $53,535.00.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $110,100.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total transaction of $54,885.00.

Shares of WORK opened at $34.09 on Friday. Slack has a twelve month low of $31.18 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Treasurer State of Michigan acquired a new position in Slack during the second quarter worth about $4,526,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Slack during the second quarter worth about $1,475,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Slack during the second quarter worth about $1,566,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Slack during the second quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Slack during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WORK. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Slack to $31.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kingfisher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

