Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07, Morningstar.com reports. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 76.68% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $355.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sleep Number updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.35-2.75 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $2.35-2.75 EPS.

Sleep Number stock traded up $7.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.43. 3,060,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,109. Sleep Number has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $49.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNBR. Zacks Investment Research cut Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BidaskClub raised Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TheStreet cut WCF Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Sleep Number to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

In related news, CFO David R. Callen acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.57 per share, with a total value of $67,140.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,774,000. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 298,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,029,000 after buying an additional 177,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 347.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after buying an additional 170,352 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,704,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,472,000.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

