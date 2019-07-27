SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings. SmartFinancial reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SmartFinancial.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.06 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 20.91%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. FIG Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

In related news, Director Monique Berke purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.21 per share, for a total transaction of $84,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 86.2% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 53,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 24,853 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 141,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 14.7% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 497,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 34,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

SMBK traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.79. The company had a trading volume of 116,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,981. The company has a market capitalization of $309.89 million, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.66. SmartFinancial has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $26.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmartFinancial (SMBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.