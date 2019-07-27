Smartlands (SLT) Market Cap Reaches $5.69 Million

Smartlands (CURRENCY:SLT) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Smartlands has a market capitalization of $5.69 million and approximately $3,204.00 worth of Smartlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartlands token can now be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00011770 BTC on major exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Exrates and Stellarport. In the last seven days, Smartlands has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00292839 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.84 or 0.01569974 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000887 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00119344 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00023898 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Smartlands’ launch date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands’ total supply is 7,186,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 tokens. The Reddit community for Smartlands is /r/SmartlandsPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Smartlands is medium.com/@smartlands. The official website for Smartlands is smartlands.io. Smartlands’ official Twitter account is @smartlands and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Smartlands can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartlands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

