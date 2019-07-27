Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMSI shares. TheStreet cut USD Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Smith Micro Software in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley set a $6.00 price target on Intevac and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

SMSI traded up $2.30 on Friday, reaching $5.75. 21,323,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,678. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $107.75 million, a P/E ratio of -41.07 and a beta of 0.34. Smith Micro Software has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 16.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Smith Micro Software will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMSI. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 45,590 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 368,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 15,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 11,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

