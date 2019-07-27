Smith Salley & Associates Cuts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Smith Salley & Associates lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Comcast were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,384 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,347,723 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $56,980,000 after buying an additional 425,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PVH to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.10 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $44.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $202.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.19. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $70,523.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

