Snap’s (SNAP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Aegis

Aegis restated their buy rating on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $17.00.

SNAP has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Continental in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research reiterated a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.89. 55,877,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,171,110. Snap has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.46% and a negative net margin of 77.54%. The business had revenue of $388.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, Director Michael Lynton sold 130,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $2,357,082.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,387,548. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,551,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,614,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,873,246 shares of company stock worth $37,037,573 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,150,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,050,000 after buying an additional 606,983 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,919,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,205,000 after buying an additional 396,692 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,505,000 after buying an additional 208,932 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Snap by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,455,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after buying an additional 44,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 1,687.3% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,429,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,757,000 after buying an additional 1,349,858 shares in the last quarter. 25.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

