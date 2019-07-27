SOL Capital Management CO Acquires New Holdings in IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI)

SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PI. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in IMPINJ by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 355,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 88,314 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in IMPINJ by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 146,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 57,817 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IMPINJ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in IMPINJ by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 47,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IMPINJ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Denise Masters sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $37,145.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Brodersen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $429,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,292 shares of company stock worth $3,701,545. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMPINJ stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $36.15. 334,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,454. IMPINJ Inc has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $37.53. The firm has a market cap of $783.12 million, a P/E ratio of -53.16 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.45.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.15. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $33.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that IMPINJ Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PI. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Shopify from $149.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Dougherty & Co upgraded IMPINJ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

