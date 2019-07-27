SOL Capital Management CO Boosts Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 17.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 253,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 25,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 158,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000.

Shares of SCHA traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.00. The company had a trading volume of 246,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,138. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $78.34.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

