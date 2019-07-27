SOL Capital Management CO Has $654,000 Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 605 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 102,010.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 56,169,241 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,618,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,316,919,000 after purchasing an additional 125,866 shares during the period. Lunia Capital LP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 135,522.5% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,870,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,870,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857,647 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,871,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,937,763,000 after purchasing an additional 76,345 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,221,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,713,000 after purchasing an additional 23,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $118.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,250.41. 4,803,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,879. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,114.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $785.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $970.11 and a 52 week high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 48.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,360.00 price objective (up from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Western Digital from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PROS from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,375.73.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,187.53, for a total transaction of $46,313.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,991.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,280.51, for a total value of $96,038.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,601.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 553 shares of company stock worth $645,043 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

