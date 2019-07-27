SOL Capital Management CO Sells 925 Shares of Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its position in shares of Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in WPP were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPP. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in WPP by 861.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of WPP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPP traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.38. 101,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,077. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Wpp Plc has a 12 month low of $50.31 and a 12 month high of $84.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.17.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays upgraded WPP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $630.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zafgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

