SolarCoin (SLR) Trading 20.5% Lower This Week

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. SolarCoin has a market cap of $1.07 million and $1,320.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SolarCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0197 or 0.00000208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, Livecoin and Lykke Exchange. During the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.93 or 0.00937820 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00013604 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00016328 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000384 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About SolarCoin

SolarCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,740,973 coins and its circulating supply is 54,068,654 coins. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR.

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, Lykke Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

