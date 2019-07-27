Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.20

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.20 and traded as high as $6.63. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 16 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Sonoma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.54% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNOA)

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and markets solutions for the treatment of chronic skin conditions and advanced tissue care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream indicated to relieve and manage the burning and itching associated with various skin conditions.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.