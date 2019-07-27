S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in S&P Global by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,202,000 after buying an additional 30,814 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,484,000 after buying an additional 80,031 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in S&P Global by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 12,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $5,217,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $244.35. 760,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,078. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.90. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $156.68 and a 52 week high of $244.53. The stock has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). S&P Global had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 325.28%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.82%.

In other S&P Global news, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total transaction of $477,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,429. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,724,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,469.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,312 shares of company stock valued at $4,593,028 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $226.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 price target on WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on Diageo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.55.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.