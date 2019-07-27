SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) will post $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. SP Plus posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. SP Plus had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $409.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.85 million.

One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of SP stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.29. The stock had a trading volume of 83,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,646. SP Plus has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $41.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.02 million, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, EVP Gerard M. Klaisle sold 1,060 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $37,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of SP Plus by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 561.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

