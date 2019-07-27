SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Purchased by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 24.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,328 shares during the period. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHM. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHM opened at $49.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.93. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.41 and a twelve month high of $49.13.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

