SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,149 shares during the period. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 8.2% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Larson Financial Group LLC owned about 1.38% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $11,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GWX. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 402.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter.

GWX traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.74. 106,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,935. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.01.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

