Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Array Biopharma by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,693,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $451,632,000 after buying an additional 4,591,866 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Array Biopharma by 19,428.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,554,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,275,000 after buying an additional 2,541,301 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Array Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,689,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Array Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,776,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Array Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,364,000.

In related news, insider Victor Sandor sold 36,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $996,575.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,212,974.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 180,011 shares of company stock worth $4,862,502 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Array Biopharma stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.29. 10,226,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,377,192. Array Biopharma Inc has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $47.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.78 and a beta of 1.70.

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Array Biopharma had a negative net margin of 52.64% and a negative return on equity of 48.51%. The business had revenue of $64.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Array Biopharma’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Array Biopharma Inc will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

ARRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, July 12th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Malibu Boats to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Svb Leerink downgraded shares of Array Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Array Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.13.

Array BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer and other diseases in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides BRAFTOVITM (encorafenib) capsules in combination with MEKTOVI (binimetinib) tablets for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAF mutation.

